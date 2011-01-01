This is the house, run by a demented and loving family of 6, that ALWAYS wants you for dinner
We cover every horror sub genre, have feminist horror reviews with Ghouls Night Out, non-horror with Horror Business and interviews with THTS Presents: Horror Pop Radio
I tend to make it awkward(ly) funny, but my mission was to create non-format horror content with those that share my passion. The House That Screams Fam is large, loud, rude, and full of love. We take the punk rock approach and put out passionate, raw content that’s non-scripted and non-filtered and we don’t edit out much to give listeners the most real and pure experience.
Candy the Final Girl runs ALL the social accounts associated with the show: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc. You are interacting with her and DMs are always open (for appropriate social conduct because, seriously, no one wants to be assaulted in an improper or sexual way - even on social media. Let’s just be friends, k?)
If you’d like to suggest a show topic, give feedback that you don’t want to on social media (we REALLY like it on social media, though), want to try and survive a guest spot on the show, or have further ideas, please reach out through email.
We’re not a regular horror podcast, we’re a “cool” horror podcast with so many features outside of our regular horror titles like:
Ghouls Night Out: our critically-acclaimed feminist horror review side-cast feature, helmed by hostesses Candy the Final Girl and Erica Wright
Horror Business: a rather new feature on the show where we discuss non-horror films that have ties to horror films… one way or another
THTS Presents: Horror Pop Radio: this feature is the merging of two shows for iconic interviews
All of these features are under one umbrella: The House That Screams Horror Podcast
Candy the Final Girl handles all social, but best interacts with Instagram so head that way for awesome promos and all things horror.
Your support and contributions will enable us to meet our goals and improve content for our listeners, as well and give bonuses to supporters. We have merchandise, promotion, and so many more things coming your way. Even the smallest donation can change our world. Thank you in advance!
